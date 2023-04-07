Biden extends sanctions against Russia for another year

efforts to undermine free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners;

engaging in and facilitating malicious activities using cyber technologies against the United States and its allies and partners;

conducting extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists;undermining security in countries and regions important to U.S. national security;

violation of established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states - continuing to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and the economy.

"Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to extend the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 with respect to certain harmful foreign activities of the Russian government," Biden said.