Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently impossible, Russian Federation can use ceasefire to regroup its troops, - Blinken

At this moment, negotiations on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia are impossible.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"For some, the idea of a cease-fire may be tempting - and I understand that. But if it means the actual ratification of Russia's seizure of significant Ukrainian territories, then it will not be a just and lasting peace," the message reads.

Blinken believes that the Russian Federation can use the ceasefire to regroup its forces in order to attack again after some time.

"Russia should come to the point of being ready for constructive negotiations. The goal should be a just and lasting peace," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

