AFU repelled more than 60 attacks by occupiers in 4 directions, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on April 8 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundred-and-ninth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 35 air strikes, launched more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching further missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. Over the past day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 60 enemy attacks were repelled in the indicated directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. The enemy will continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. In the border areas of the Kursk region, the enemy continues to engineer the terrain.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Zarutsk in the Sumy region, as well as Huriiv Kozachok, Lukyantsi, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Hrafske, Zybyne, Karaichne, Potykhonov, Ambarne, Bolohivka, Krasne Pershe, and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the settlements of Topoli, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Gusynka, Kindrasivka of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske - Luhansk were subjected to enemy shelling.

In the Lyman direction last day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Kreminna, as well as in the Serebriansk Forestry and Verkhniokamianske districts. Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Zarichne, Spirne, Berestov of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery shelling.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, try to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area east of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. Units of the defense forces repulsed about 20 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. More than 25 settlements in the area of the combat clash were affected by enemy shelling, among them: Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Shumy, Toretsk, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove, Severne Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda districts of the Donetsk region, without success. The fiercest battles on the indicated part of the front continue for Mariinka, where more than 15 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Kermenchyk, Novomayorske, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. Fired more than 40 settlements. Among them are Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novopavlivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Inzhenerne, and Zelenivka of the Kherson region, as well as Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, our defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Maryinka. Also, the enemy lost 7 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which: 3 - type "Orlan", 3 - "Lancet" and 1 - "Merlin".

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 1 control post, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot.