Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 1 person was injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, April 7, Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On April 7, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 3 in Bohorodychne and 1 in Torske.

1 more person in the region was injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

