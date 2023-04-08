Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 1 person was injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
4351
Yesterday, April 7, Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On April 7, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 3 in Bohorodychne and 1 in Torske.
1 more person in the region was injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.