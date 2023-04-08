Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 177,680 people (+570 per day), 307 aircraft, 3,636 tanks, 2,727 artillery systems, 7,020 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of April 8, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 177,680 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.04.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 177,680 (+570) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3636 (+3) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 7020 (+4) units,
- artillery systems - 2727 (+5) units,
- MLRS - 533 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 282 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 307 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 292 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2298 (+7),
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
- ships/boats -18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5599 (+12) units,
- special equipment - 304 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.