EU countries should more decisively strengthen punishments for circumventing sanctions against Russian Federation, - Vice Chancellor of Germany, Habek

It is very important for the EU countries to strengthen measures against the circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions, Denmark is a role model in this matter.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy of Germany, Robert Habek.

"Circumvention of sanctions is inadmissible. That is why we must deal with this issue much more energetically and decisively," said the Minister of Economy of Germany.

According to him, customs in Denmark are carefully investigating trade flows and customs data for discrepancies.

"When such inconsistencies arise, for example, a large number of certain goods, which were previously sent to Russia, now suddenly have to be delivered in approximately the same amount to a third country, this is a reason to think," Habek emphasized.

Read more: EU and US will jointly stop attempts to circumvent sanctions