Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping paved way to work on peace in Ukraine, - Bloomberg

The meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping paved the way for further joint work to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The publication refers to the words of a high-ranking French official, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to him, Paris does not expect the Chinese leadership to completely change the side of the conflict. He is convinced that the almost five hours of joint negotiations held by Macron and Xi together prepared the ground for further joint work to achieve peace in Ukraine. At the end of the meeting, the Chinese leader thanked Macron for clarifying several issues.

Xi Jinping refrained from mentioning Russia or Vladimir Putin in public during the visit, which is also seen in France as a good sign on the way to the start of peace talks.