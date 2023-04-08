Situation in south of Ukraine remains stable, but under control, - OC "South"

In the south of the country, the situation remains stable, the enemy continues to carry out airstrikes on civilians.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"The situation in the south of Ukraine remains stable, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces despite the fact that the enemy continues airstrikes," Humeniuk said.

According to her, last night the occupiers again attacked the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs, the Russians hit agricultural lands and industry.

"The past few days have been characterized by attacks, in particular aerial attacks using drones, from which, while conducting reconnaissance, the enemy also drops VOGs. The Russian Federation is actively hitting critical infrastructure and medical facilities," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the Russian troops, disregarding the rules and norms of international humanitarian law, continue terrorism

