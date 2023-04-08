Russia keeps 12 strategic bombers in combat readiness, - Air Force

At least 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are concentrated at airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation in combat readiness.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to TSN.

According to him, the threat of missile strikes on Ukraine has not disappeared. After all, many bombers at Russian airfields can carry out an attack.

"The long-range and strategic aviation has not gone anywhere, it is scattered at different airfields, these are Tu-95 planes, they can also be ready to use missiles," Ihnat said.

Watch more: American "Avenger" SAM have arrived on combat duty in Ukraine. VIDEO

At the same time, Ihnat noted that the tactical aviation of the aggressor country is currently working at the front.