35 russians killed in southern direction on April 11 - OC "South"

In the south, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted new losses on the Russian invading forces.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OC "South".

The statement reads: "During the combat day, no changes in the state, composition and position of the enemy's troops, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. The situation remains tense but controlled.

Continuing to shell civilians, the enemy is trying to maneuver artillery along the left bank and intends to continue using aviation to launch guided aerial bombs. In the evening, like last night, Beryslav district was attacked again. A fire broke out in the areas of impact, and rescuers are putting it out. Information about the destruction is being clarified, preliminary - no casualties.

Our missile and artillery units, as part of their combat missions, caused enemy losses in the amount of:

35 rashists, 3 unmanned reconnaissance vehicles, an anti-drone gun, 1 armored personnel carrier and 1 Grad system.

There are 11 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 1 submarine missile carrier armed with 4 Kalibr missiles.

The preliminary intelligence results of the previous days confirm the defeat of one of the enemy's control points in Skadovsk and a munitions supply point in Kakhovka district.

The threat of the enemy using missiles, shaheds, guided aerial bombs and ground weapons along the contact line is quite likely."

