AFU repelled more than 70 attacks in 4 directions, - General Staff

The Russian army continues focusing on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It continues focusing on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 72 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Certain units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine and continues to carry out engineering equipment in the area.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Bleshnia, Kamianska Sloboda, and Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Katerynivka of the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Volohivka, Okhrimivka, Cherniakiv, Komisarove, Budarky, and Dovzhanka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the settlements of Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Ridkodub, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kindrasivka, Pishchane, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske of the Luhansk region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Spirne. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fighting continues. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Bohdanivka. Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka settlements of the Donetsk region, without success. The fiercest battles continue for Mariinka. At the same time, the settlements of Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

During the past day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Shakhtarske direction. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Over the past 24 hours, more than 30 settlements have been shelled. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Novosilka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

