Almost 8,500 civilians have died in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, - UN

Since February 24, 2022, almost 8,500 civilians have died in Ukraine. More than 14,000 were injured.

This is stated in the UN summary, Censor.NET informs.

"From February 24, 2022, when the large-scale armed attack of the Russian Federation began, to April 9, 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 22,734 casualties among the country's civilian population: 8,490 killed and 14,244 wounded," says in the message.

It is noted that 652 people were killed and 2,316 wounded in the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The UN also adds that the number of dead civilians may be significantly higher, as there is still no reliable information from cities such as Mariupol (where, according to the Ukrainian authorities, more than 20,000 civilians could have died), which was completely destroyed by the Russians during the assault Popasna, as well as Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

