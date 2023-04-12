Putin is not in mood for negotiations and still believes he can crush Ukraine, - CIA director, Burns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not serious about negotiations" regarding the war in Ukraine because he still believes that he can crush Ukraine.

This was stated by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN.

He noted the importance of Ukraine's planned offensive, adding that "a lot is at stake in the coming months." According to Burns, Putin believes that he can defeat Ukraine and the West.

The director of the CIA separately noted that Ukraine continues to defend Donbas, which, according to one of the released intelligence documents, is likely to reach a dead end.

"Russia's attrition campaign in the Donbas is likely to reach a dead end, hindering Moscow's goal of seizing the entire region in 2023," one of the classified documents says.

Burns added that the continued support of Ukraine by the US is very important, including through the exchange of intelligence.

"Real countries are fighting back. Putin was deeply mistaken in his assumptions about Ukraine before the war," the head of the CIA said.