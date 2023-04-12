Russians are convinced of counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Melitopol and are building three lines of defense in Zaporizhzhia, - British intelligence

The Russian invaders continue to build a large linear defense in Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain writes about this with reference to intelligence data.

"In recent weeks, Russia has continued to build up its line defense in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine. It is quite likely that the Southern Group of Russian troops is responsible for this area," the report says.

It is noted that Russia has now completed the creation of three levels of defense zones for approximately 120 km in this sector.

According to the intelligence of Great Britain, they consist of the front line of combat positions, as well as two zones of an almost continuous, more complex defense. Each zone is approximately 10-20 km behind the one ahead.

"Russia probably put a lot of effort into these defensive works, as it is convinced that Ukraine is considering an attack on Melitopol.

Defenses can potentially be a major obstacle, but their usefulness depends almost entirely on being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear whether Russia's Southern Group of Forces can gather these resources now," the intelligence agency concluded.

Read more: Russian paratroopers were given "Solntsepek" systems, which may indicate their future role in offensive in Ukraine - British intelligence