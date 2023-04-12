US will "turn over every stone" until they find source of leak of classified documents - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US would investigate the recent leak of classified documents until its source was found.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"We will continue the investigation and turn over every stone until we find the source of the leak and its scale," the head of the Pentagon emphasized.

According to the publication, investigators are working to determine which person or group of persons may have had the opportunity and motivation to release the intelligence reports. The leaks could be the most devastating leak of US government information since WikiLeaks released thousands of documents in 2013.

Following the disclosure of the documents, the US Department of Justice opened criminal proceedings.

The Pentagon is currently assessing the potential impact of the leaked documents.

