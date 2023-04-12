Serbia has agreed to supply arms to Ukraine, according to "leaked" documents of Pentagon, - Reuters

Serbia agreed to provide or has provided Ukraine with lethal weapons despite the fact that it was the only one in Europe to refuse to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to Reuters, leaked Pentagon documents testify to this, Censor.NET reports.

The document entitled "Europe | Response to the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict" lists the positions of 38 European governments regarding military aid to Ukraine. Serbia is listed there as a country that has refused to train the Ukrainian military, but has pledged to hand over lethal weapons or has already handed them over. It is also stated that Serbia has the political will and military capacity to provide weapons in the future, the journalists write.

The document is dated March 2. It is marked Secret and NOFORN (meaning not to be released to foreign officials) and has the seal of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters journalists could not verify the authenticity of the document. The Office of the President of Serbia, the Ukrainian Embassy in Serbia, and the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment.

We will remind you that Serbian President Vučić has repeatedly stated that Belgrade does not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and considers the occupied Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions to be part of Ukraine.

However, Serbia did not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, and Vucic complained that due to EU sanctions on Russian oil, Serbia will lose $600 million a year.