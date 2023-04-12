USA will transfer several thousand troops to Poland - Morawiecki

The USA has plans to transfer several thousand of its troops to Poland, as well as to create a military base and warehouses with weapons.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this at a press conference in Washington, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Morawiecki noted that Poland is increasing defense spending to 4% of its GDP, and is also purchasing military equipment from the United States.

"We want our defense systems to be as compatible as possible with yours, this is very important. Poland wants to build the strongest army in Europe, so we want to cooperate with the most advanced defense industry in the world, that is, with the American industry," he added.

The Polish Prime Minister reported that Harris spoke at the meeting about increasing the permanent presence of American soldiers in Poland.

"I am very glad that the vice president spoke not only about the additional presence of several thousand soldiers but also about the construction of a base and warehouses for the accumulation of equipment," said Morawiecki.

He reminded that there is more than 100,000 US military personnel in Europe, including more than 20,000 in Poland.

"The most important thing today is equipment, as shown by the Russian aggression, which we are facing, which our eastern neighbors are facing. There will be more and more of this equipment in Poland," the Polish Prime Minister added.