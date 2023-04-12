Defence Intelligence about video with beheading of Ukrainian soldier by occupiers: They are trying to demoralize and sow panic in Defense Forces

Also, the purpose of publishing a video with a war crime is an attempt by the Russians to intimidate their own soldiers so that they do not surrender to the Armed Forces.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a detailed check of content and preliminary data, location, and identification of persons is currently being conducted.

"This is a blatant fact of violation of all possible norms and rules of warfare. I am not talking about the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, and many other things. This is a fact that the world should definitely pay attention to, not only with sympathy or indignation but also by working together to bring all the guilty to justice," Yusov said.

At the same time, according to the representative of the Defence Intelligence, not only the perpetrators of this war crime are guilty.

"Posting this video is evidence that such a genocidal policy, such a policy of war crimes is a state policy. Since propaganda in Russia is centralized, the periodic posting of such atrocities by the Russian military that we observe...We recently saw the execution of a Ukrainian fighter for the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" and in general, once every few weeks or months, similar content appears. This is a purposeful state policy of the Russian Federation to highlight the atrocities of its army against the Ukrainian military. The goal is to try to demoralize and sow panic in the Ukrainian defense forces, which they fail to do," Yusov explained.

At the same time, he added, another goal is to intimidate the Russian military.

"They said, "Don't think about surrendering, because in Ukrainian captivity they will do the same to you as we do to Ukrainian prisoners,'" said the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

