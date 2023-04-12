SSU on beheading of Ukrainian defender by Russians: We will get these inhumans out of ground

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a pre-trial investigation into the publication of a video in which Russian invaders behead a Ukrainian defender.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"Yesterday, a video appeared on the Internet showing how the Russian occupiers show their beastly nature - severely torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head. The Security Service of Ukraine has started a pre-trial investigation of this war crime under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

The head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, emphasized that Ukraine "will find these inhumans."

"If necessary, we will get them wherever they are: from underground or from the other world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done," he said.

Also remind, that a video appeared on the Internet, in which Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG cut off the head of a captured Ukrainian soldier.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the invaders are trying to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine with such publications.

