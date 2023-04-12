Two videos of beheading of Ukrainian soldiers were published on social networks: filmed now and in summer, - CNN

One video with the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier was filmed recently, the other, judging by the number of leaves, was made back in the summer.

The TV channel reports that two videos appeared on social networks during the week, which probably show the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers.

These videos were taken during different events: one maybe "quite recently", the other, judging by the amount of greenery, looks like it was filmed in the summer.

CNN points out that one of the videos was posted on a pro-Russian social network on April 8. It was probably taken by Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC. It shows the decapitated bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle.

A voiceover, garbled to prevent identification, says in Russian that "[the armored car] hit a mine." Apparently referring to the bodies on the ground, the voice, laughing, continues: "They killed them. They came up to them and cut off their heads," the TV channel reports. It appears that the dead soldiers also had their hands cut off.

In Russian social networks, it is mentioned that the video was shot near Bakhmut in the east of Ukraine, where the fiercest battles have been going on for many months, in which the fighters of the "Wagner" PMC are involved.

CNN said it could not independently confirm the location where the video was filmed.

The second video was shared on the evening of April 11. It was probably taken in the summer. It appears to show a Russian fighter cutting off the head of a Ukrainian soldier with a knife while he was still alive.

The day before, the American Institute for the Study of War stated that "PMC "Wagner" probably continues to commit war crimes by beheading Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut."

