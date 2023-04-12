Serbia has not and will not sell weapons to Ukraine or Russia, - Minister of Defense Vucevic

The Ministry of Defense of Serbia denied the information that appeared in the mass media about the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country, Milos Vucevic.

According to him, Serbia has not sold and will not sell weapons to either the Ukrainian or the Russian side.

"Someone's goal is obviously to destabilize our country and drag it into conflict," the minister said.

Vucevic noted that Serbia sells weapons to third parties that are far from the conflict and have nothing to do with it.

"There is always a possibility that some weapon will somehow magically be found in the territory of the conflict, but this has absolutely nothing to do with Serbia. This is a matter for those countries that do not respect international norms, contractual provisions, and business practices," he explained.

Earlier, the mass media reported that Serbia agreed to provide or provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, despite the fact that it was the only one in Europe to refuse to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

