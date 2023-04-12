We call on ISS to immediately pay attention to another atrocity, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs on beheading of Ukrainian soldier by occupiers

The army of the Russian Federation continues to commit terrible war crimes in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was stunned by the appearance on April 11 of a video showing Russian soldiers executing a Ukrainian prisoner. Posing for the camera, Russian executioners take the life of a person with special cynicism.

"This is not the first case of blatant inhuman treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian troops. Thousands of cases took place in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, Mariupol, and other Ukrainian cities and villages. The Russian Federation deliberately implements in Ukraine a policy of torture, physical abuse, inhumane treatment, intentional infliction of severe suffering, serious bodily harm, and intentional killing of both captured military personnel and civilians," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner recorded on video is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and is a war crime in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. According to the Rome Statute, such actions can also be qualified as a crime against humanity.

"We call on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to immediately pay attention to another atrocity of the Russian military in the context of the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by citizens of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine. All persons involved in crimes in Ukraine - both the highest leadership of the Russian Federation and the direct perpetrators - will certainly be punished. We also call on the international community to take decisive, urgent measures to increase aid to Ukraine in order to protect Ukrainians from the Russian genocide and liberate all our territories," the Foreign Ministry summarizes.

Also remind, that a video appeared on the Internet, in which Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG cut off the head of a captured Ukrainian soldier.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the invaders are trying to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine with such publications.