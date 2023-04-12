Fate of ISIS awaits "Wagnerians". They achieved individual successes in Bakhmut direction exclusively with "meat assaults", - Cherevaty

"Wagner" mercenaries, who are currently actively fighting in the Bakhmut direction, will cease to be a powerful military unit of Russia in the short term, and in the future they will face the fate of ISIS.

This opinion was expressed by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhii Cherevaty on the telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It will be the same with the Wagnerites as with the other ISIS terrorist group. They are currently suffering colossal losses in the Bakhmut direction. And if they do not find a new source of supply of manpower, it is increasingly difficult to do this in Russian prisons, and besides, there are signs of disagreement between the General Staff and the armed forces of the aggressor and Prigozhin (the leader of the "Wagner" PMC - Ed.), then all this will lead to the fact that in the short term "Wagner" will cease to be a powerful military unit," Cherevaty said.

According to him, during the entire military campaign, the Russian military leadership, unlike the Ukrainian headquarters, did not show any new know-how, any new war tactics. Everything they achieved - some individual successes in the Bakhmut direction - was exclusively "meat assaults", noted Cherevaty.

"This was the only thing that gave them the opportunity to achieve something. Now they also operate in small tactical groups, but are reinforced by the regular army. Because the logic here is simple - the terrorist organization "Wagner" does not have enough strength," he said.

Read more: Russians turned part of Bakhmut into "Aleppo" - Maliar

According to Cherevaty, if we look at the previous ISIS terrorist group, it had the same thing as "Wagner": exceptional cruelty towards members of their group, enemies and the civilian population. "But it ended in the same way that he was defeated and persecuted all over the world. The same will happen with the Wagnerites," he is convinced.