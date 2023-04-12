The occupiers continue forced "medical examinations" for children in the temporarily occupied territories in order to have grounds for the deportation of Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET informs, the Center of National Resistance reports this.

As noted, Russia plans to spend 1.4 billion rubles on the program of "medical examination" conducted by the transported doctors. After the examination, the vast majority of children are prescribed "treatment" in the Russian Federation, which parents cannot refuse, because then they are threatened with taking away parental rights.

For example, since the beginning of the year, 75,000 children have been examined in Donetsk region, and 39,000 have been taken to the Russian Federation as a result. In Luhansk Oblast, 94,000 were "examined" and 66,000 were "diagnosed with pathology", after which they were taken away. At the same time, there are recorded cases when doctors demand money from parents in order not to "detect pathology".

As noted in the Central Committee of the Central Committee of Ukraine, the occupying administration continues to pursue a policy of genocide of the Ukrainian nation on temporarily seized lands. To do this, the Russians are actively brainwashing children at TOT, which is a sign of genocide, because such a policy is aimed at changing the self-identification of an entire generation.