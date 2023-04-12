"Tracking movement of columns": hackers of Russian Federation hack video cameras in Ukrainian cafes - mass media

Russian hackers are hacking surveillance cameras in Ukrainian cafes in order to use them to track the movement of convoys of military equipment.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, AFP reports.

As noted, this was informed on Tuesday by a high-ranking representative of the US security service.

Rob Joyce, director of the National Security Agency's cybersecurity division, said the Russian government and hackers it supports continue to attack Ukrainian information technology systems as part of the military invasion of Ukraine.

According to him, one of the objects of hackers' attention are cameras used by local authorities and private enterprises to monitor the surrounding area.

"Attacks on Ukrainian interests, whether financial, state, personal, or individual businesses, continue," Joyce said. - Creative things happen. We see Russian hackers accessing open webcams to monitor aid convoys and trains."

The director of the National Security Agency's cybersecurity division also clarified that "they hack these webcams... And instead of using the city square (cameras) that are available on the Internet, they look at the coffee shop's surveillance camera and see the road that they need see".

The official also said that the Russians focused their efforts on hacking American defense manufacturers and logistics transport companies in order to learn more about the arms supply chain to Ukraine.