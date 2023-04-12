Brazil refuses to sell arms to Ukraine, - mass media

Ukraine wants to buy weapons from Brazil to repel Russia’s military aggression. However, the authorities of the Latin American country refuse the sale and insist on peaceful negotiations.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, The New York Times reports this.

As Brazil prepared for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics, it purchased 34 anti-aircraft guns from Germany to protect its own skies.

Last year, German officials asked the Brazilian government to hand over unused ammunition that Germany had previously provided to Brazil. However, the answer of the leadership of the Latin American country was unequivocal: no, if the weapons go to Ukraine.

Brazil called for peace and criticized Russia's military invasion in carefully worded statements. But the country, which relies on Moscow for fertilizer and fuel, has also made it clear it will not send any weapons to the front line and instead insists on brokering peace talks.

"I don't want to go to war. I want to end the war," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this year.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, Ukraine has sent at least two requests to Brazil to purchase a long list of weapons that included armored vehicles, aircraft, air defense systems, mortars, sniper rifles, automatic weapons and ammunition.

Brazil largely ignored the requests. Brazil, in particular, is a producer of military aircraft, many of which are made by Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer. Brazil says that the guiding principle of its foreign policy has long been the principle of remaining "a friend to all".

Nevertheless, the country has previously expressed a desire to sell equipment to belligerent states. Since the start of the war in Yemen in 2014, Brazil has supplied Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with more than 21,000 tons of weapons and ammunition worth US$680 million, including cluster munitions.