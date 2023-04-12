Ukrainian World Congress transfers 25 British armored vehicles to Territorial Defense Forces

The territorial defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received British armored vehicles. This was due to the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) initiative Unite With Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Territorial Defense Forces on Facebook.

"All Ukrainians around the world are united against the Russian invasion that wants to destroy our independence. With donations from individuals and organizations around the world, the UWC has purchased twenty-five armored vehicles: twelve Spartan FV103s, seven 432 APCs, two 434 APCs, one Spartan SPA8, one Spartan SPA017 and two FV104 Samaritans," the statement reads.

The FV103 Spartan is a tracked armored personnel carrier of the British Army. It is a light, fast and maneuverable vehicle that can carry up to seven people. The robust welded aluminum hull with a thickness of up to 60 millimeters is capable of protecting the military from fragments and large-caliber bullets. The FV432 has become the most common armored vehicle used to transport infantry on the battlefield since its introduction. This armored vehicle can carry up to twelve people.

Read more: World Congress of Ukrainians supported liberation of shrines from UOC MP

"All of this equipment is very important, as it will not only allow us to perform operational tasks, but also, if necessary, perform medical evacuation functions for both civilians and military personnel," the Territorial Defense Forces noted.