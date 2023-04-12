Russian invaders use educational institutions of Kherson region as military targets, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information that the Russian occupiers are actively using the buildings of educational institutions in Kherson region for their own needs.

The statement reads: "The Russian occupiers continue to use educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes, equip their military facilities in them, hiding behind a human shield - schoolchildren and teaching staff.

For example, in recent days, units of the Russian occupation forces from among the mobilized have arrived in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson region. The personnel are placed in the buildings of educational institutions. At the same time, the occupiers are forcing the teaching staff to continue the educational process with compulsory attendance of children. At the same time, a humanitarian crisis is brewing in Skadovsk, temporarily occupied by Russia, due to an increase in the shortage of medicines. The Russian occupation so-called "authorities" have significantly limited the supply of all types of medicines to pharmacies."

