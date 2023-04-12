Ukraine hopes for India’s proactive role in stopping Russian aggression - Dzhaparova

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova invited India to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, expressing hope for the country’s proactive role in stopping Russian aggression.

"We hope that India, which holds the G20 presidency and is an influential global player, will play a proactive role in stopping Russian aggression, ensuring sustainable peace and joining the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," she said on Wednesday following a two-day visit to New Delhi and meetings with Indian leaders, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of MIA.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the visit, Dzhaparova discussed strengthening cooperation with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India, Minakashi Lekhi, and handed her a letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more: India urged G20 to turn its attention away from war in Ukraine and focus on global poverty

With Indian Deputy Foreign Secretary Sanjay Verma, Emine Dzhaparova discussed ways to intensify cooperation within the framework of a comprehensive partnership, including ambitious plans for bilateral cooperation in 2023.

As a result of the visit, the parties reportedly reached agreements to hold foreign policy consultations, resume the work of the intergovernmental Ukrainian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation, and increase humanitarian aid.

Read more: Ukraine called on UN members to support resolution on establishment of special tribunal for Russia - MFA