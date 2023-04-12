Leaked Pentagon documents: White House says US troops are in Kyiv, not at front

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has U.S. Special Forces, but they are not involved in the fighting.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this in an interview with Fox News, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I'm not going to talk about specific numbers and things like that. But to answer your question, there is a small U.S. military contingent at the embassy that works in conjunction with the Defense Attaché's office to help us work on accountability of material that comes in and out of Ukraine," Kirby said, referring to weapons and other support the U.S. sends to Kyiv. - "So they are tied to that embassy and to the defense attache.

He added that these soldiers "are not fighting on the battlefield." In addition, according to Fox News, U.S. Special Forces in Kyiv also provide security services.

"There has been no change in the President's decision that U.S. troops in Ukraine will not be involved in this war," Kirby emphasized.

As a reminder, military documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were published in a telegram and on Twitter in early April.

Later, a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media, allegedly detailing US national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of U.S. intelligence documents.

According to Reuters, the leaked classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces before a counteroffensive may be a fake. In turn, according to Politico, the leak of classified documents has led to a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.

Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans because of the leaked Pentagon cables.

The UK Ministry of Defense emphasized that the published documents contain significant inaccuracies, so "readers should be careful not to take statements that could potentially spread misinformation at face value."