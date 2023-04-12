"Leaked" Pentagon documents show that Russia will not be able to capture all of Donbas and war will continue beyond 2023 - Reuters

According to Reuters, documents leaked by the US Department of Defense show that Russia’s war against Ukraine is turning into a protracted conflict that will last beyond 2023.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Reuters analyzed more than 50 documents classified as "Secret" and "Top Secret" that first appeared on social media in March. The agency was unable to confirm their authenticity.

One of the documents, dated February 23, 2023, titled "Battle for Donbas is likely to stalemate during 2023," states that Russia is unlikely to be able to capture this part of eastern Ukraine.

"The Russian campaign of attrition in Donbas is likely to reach a deadlock, which will prevent Moscow from achieving its goal of capturing the entire region in 2023," the authors of the intelligence assessment note.

"These tactics have reduced Russian forces and ammunition stockpiles to a level that, in the absence of unforeseen recovery, could deplete Russian units and frustrate Moscow's military objectives, leading to a protracted war beyond 2023," the document states.

The US military intelligence documents also state that both Russia and Ukraine have "moderate" combat resilience, meaning that both sides are likely to continue fighting for some time to come.