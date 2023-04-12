Russian assets should become compensation for Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia’s assets should be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses from the invasion.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on April 12.

"Especially since the world knows the solution - regarding Russia's assets, Russian officials who made oligarchs rich while their state became a terrorist... All these assets should go to compensate those who have been hurt and suffered by Russia. Russian assets should be used to recover from the aggression. The war should be the most expensive for the aggressor. And we are doing everything for this," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the partners who support Ukraine.

