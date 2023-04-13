In war, all fronts need attention and strength, especially financial front - Zelensky asked IMF and World Bank to support Ukraine’s recovery

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the IMF and the World Bank to approve a Support Program to cover priority Rapid Recovery projects.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of Head of State.

He also called for the development of specific mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia.

Zelenskyy made the remarks on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Third Ministerial Conference on Ukraine, organized by the IMF and the World Bank.

"Thousands and thousands of facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed. Thanks to our partners, most of the costs of maintaining normal life for this year have been covered," he said.

According to Zelensky, he recently visited the frontline areas of Ukraine bordering Russia. "It's so painful to see - cities destroyed by terror, villages burned, and fields dead because they are mined...," the president said.

"Supporting rapid recovery is part of the fight against terrorism. By restoring the destroyed, we are defeating the main goal of terror: we are returning normal life," he said.

Zelensky noted that "for the first time in history, the world has such a wide opportunity to recover damages from the aggressor - the one who is guilty of an unprovoked and illegal war."

"For example, the World Bank has given a new estimate of Ukraine's losses and needs - four hundred and eleven billion dollars. Every day Russia is increasing this figure. There are Russian assets of various types in the world that cover this level of losses!" he said.

He thanked for the new program with the IMF, "which is an important stabilizing factor for Ukraine. It will help us continue our struggle."

"But in order for people to return to Ukraine, for the aggressor to lose not only on the battlefield, but indeed in everything, it is necessary to approve the Support Program to cover priority Rapid Recovery projects. The total amount of such projects is USD 14.1 billion," the President said.

