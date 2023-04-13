Russian Army is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, repulsed more than 45 attacks by occupiers per day, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions.

Thus, the four hundred and fourteenth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

During the past day, the enemy launched 2 rockets and 32 air strikes, launched more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, there are dead and wounded civilians. 2 Russian missiles fired from the S-300 air defense system hit the objects of civil infrastructure in the city of Sloviansk.

The Russian Federation continues to disregard the laws and customs of war, so the probability of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During the day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 45 enemy attacks were repelled.

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Certain units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is ongoing. Individual compounds and units are brought to higher levels of combat readiness. Additional staffing of the units involved in the inspection was carried out at the expense of the draft of reserve servicemen.

The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine and continues to carry out engineering equipment in the area.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Zalizny Mist, Arkhipivka of the Chernihiv region; Methodivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Khodyne, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Varachyne, Basivka, Zapsillia, and Myropillia of the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Zemlianky, Komisarove, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk, and Oskil in the Kharkiv region.

Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, and Oskil of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, and Torske and Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fighting continues. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area north of the settlement of Khromove and near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Severne, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the Avdiivka and Mariinka areas

in the areas of Severne, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region. The fiercest battles continue for Maryinka. At the same time, Keramik, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, Nevelske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Shakhtarske direction. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Over the past 24 hours, more than 35 settlements have been shelled. Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Kyzomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counter-intelligence regime in the temporarily occupied territories. The number of roadblocks and patrols has increased in and around the village of Hrafske, Volnovaha district, Donetsk region. At the checkpoints, the enemy is actively conducting filtering activities of the local population.

The situation is somewhat similar in Blagodatny, Donetsk region. Fearing the leakage of information about the location of the occupying units, the invaders began to restrict certain traffic routes to taxi drivers, local residents are allowed to enter only with registration.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down 2 enemy UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type.

At the same time, units of rocket troops and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 2 enemy ammunition depots, as well as 1 enemy radar station.