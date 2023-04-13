Significant part of explosions occurring in Russia are result of actions of citizens of Russian Federation - Intelligence

There are activists in Russia who are ready for armed resistance and are already active. They are trying to fight the internal occupation.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this on Ukraine 24, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.Novyny.

"They are really ready, and what's more, they are already active. Someone is in the mode of transmitting information to the Ukrainian security and defense forces. And someone is directly implementing active measures," the intelligence representative said.

According to him, some Russians are trying to fight the internal occupation.

"And we can say that a significant part of the conditional "cotton" that is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation is actually the result of the actions of the citizens of the Russian Federation themselves, who are trying to fight against the internal occupation, namely, against the bloody regime of Putin," said the head of the Defence Intelligence.

He added that the latest events in the Bryansk region also indicate that certain processes are taking place inside Russia.

"And they will only gain momentum. Of course, we will be able to tell a lot after the Ukrainian victory and the fall of the criminal Putin regime," said Yusov.