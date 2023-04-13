South Korea does not supply artillery shells to Ukraine due to fears of aggressive reaction from China and Russian Federation, - Morawiecki

South Korea does not supply artillery shells to Ukraine due to fears of an aggressive response from the Russian Federation and China, but the US can help correct this.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Liga, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told The New York Times about this.

According to him, South Korean artillery ammunition can be of decisive importance in military aid to Ukraine and only the direct intervention of US President Joe Biden will lead to a supply agreement.

He noted that the Russians have much more artillery guns and shells, and South Korea has a huge supply of ammunition and can help Ukraine in this.

Morawiecki said that Biden can assure South Korea that the United States will offer support against a possible aggressive response from China and Russia.

"We talked with South Korea about this, about the delivery of weapons and ammunition. But I don't think it will be possible without the intervention of the United States. South Korea is afraid of the reaction of Russia and China," said the Polish Prime Minister.

