We call fo integration of air and missile defense systems of Ukraine and NATO allies in region of Black and Baltic Seas, - Kuleba

Ukraine supports the idea of integrating the air and missile defense system of Ukraine and NATO allies in the Black and Baltic Sea region, because a threat to one is a threat to all.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We call for the integration of the anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems of Ukraine and NATO allies in the region of the Black and Baltic Seas. The events of the last year have shown that security in the Baltic-Black Sea space is indivisible, a threat to one is a threat to all," Kuleba said at the First Black Sea Security Conference of the International "Crimean Platform" in Bucharest.

The minister also called for the demilitarization of the Black Sea so that all peace-loving countries that respect international law could once again use the common sea for trade and travel.

"I call on the partners to be persistent on the way to this goal," he urged.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the Black Sea plays an important role in making the whole of Europe peaceful, and "the victory of Ukraine will be a victory for all of us."

