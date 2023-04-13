Russia can fully provide its army with people for long war of attrition, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues its covert mobilization and invents new ways to recruit citizens into the army. The enemy is ready to wage a long war of attrition.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Most likely, the Kremlin will continue to conduct covert mobilization of the population. At the same time, to prevent protests, primarily in densely populated areas, Putin's regime avoids mass mobilization of the central regions, primarily Moscow and St. Petersburg, and prioritizes the recruitment of people from the most depressed areas into the armed forces," Hromov said.

Read more: In fall, Russia may intensify missile strikes, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

To increase the number of contractors, the Russians announced the draft of more than 400,000 people. It is also planned to call up 147,000 people for military service.

"However, despite the deterioration of the socio-demographic and economic situation in the Russian Federation, campaigning campaigns on federal channels, the population is already aware of the increased chances of returning home in a package and does not show a desire to enter into contracts with the so-called second army of the world," said the representative of the General Staff.

According to Gromov, the military commissars of the Russian Federation recognize the backlog in the implementation of the draft plan for the contract. It is known that within three months in the Volgograd region, only 134 of the 7,800 people planned for the year were drafted. This is only 7% of the quarterly need. In the Saratov region, 270 out of 7,600 were drafted, which is 14%.

Read more: Russian Army is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, repulsed more than 45 attacks by occupiers per day, - General Staff

At the same time, the Kremlin is looking for new ways to recruit Russians. Thus, bailiffs were ordered to provide data on debtors, and courts were ordered to speed up the processing of cases to encourage offenders to join the army.

"For the same purpose, it is proposed to attract foreign citizens - Tajiks, Uzbeks, and representatives of other nationalities who are subject to expulsion from the Russian Federation and are still waiting for deportation, especially those who have families in the Russian Federation," Hromov added.

He noted that the active formation of alternative PMCs continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to estimates, such companies will not have the same scale and potential as "Wagner".

"In general, the mobilization capabilities of the Russian Federation should not be underestimated, given the significant mobilization resources, Russia is able to fully provide its own armed forces with personnel to wage a long war of attrition," the military officer emphasized.