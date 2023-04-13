Norway expels 15 employees of Russian Embassy who engaged in espionage

Norway declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy in Norway as undesirable persons, who de facto carried out espionage activities under diplomatic cover.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Euro Integration, this was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway on April 13.

The agency notes that the activities of the mentioned persons were monitored for a long time.

"The government has decided to declare 15 Russian intelligence officers, who were operating in Norway under diplomatic cover, as persons non grata. The said officers must leave the country as soon as possible. Visas will not be issued to intelligence officers who want to come to Norway," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huytfeldt noted that the activities of these Russians are incompatible with their diplomatic status, and Norway's decision is an important step to reduce Russian intelligence activity in the country and protect Norway's national interests.

She also noted that Russia is currently the biggest threat to Norway in terms of intelligence.

The minister added that, at the same time, Norway seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia in the future. "We want Russia to continue to have a normally functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not tolerate it being misused for covert intelligence activities," Huytfeldt stressed.