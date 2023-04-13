Poland asks Germany to agree to supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, - DPA

Poland appealed to the German government to agree to the supply of Soviet-style MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. We are talking about planes from the old stocks of the GDR, which Berlin handed over to Warsaw.

This is reported by Der Tagesspiegel with reference to the German Press Agency, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the relevant letter has already been sent to the German government.

"We are talking about MiG-29 type jet aircraft from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic, which Germany transferred to Poland and which Berlin must agree to," the publication added.

