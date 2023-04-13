Council of EU agreed to allocate 1 billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union agreed to allocate 1 billion euros within the framework of the European Peace Fund to support the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Council of the EU.

"This measure will enable the EU to reimburse member states for the cost of ammunition transferred to Ukraine from existing stocks or due to changes in priorities of existing orders in the period from February 9 to May 31, 2023," the message reads.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that this decision implements the first part of the Council agreement of March 20, 2023 on a tripartite approach aimed at accelerating the delivery and joint procurement of artillery ammunition.

"There is no better demonstration of the EU's united determination and determination to continue supporting Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defense against the brutal Russian aggressor," he added.

Together with the previous seven tranches of support, the approved aid measure brings the total EU contribution to Ukraine under the EPF to €4.6 billion and proves once again that the EU remains unwavering in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending the country against illegal Russian aggression.