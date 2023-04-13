Poland, USA and Great Britain are at forefront of helping Ukraine, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine’s security can be ensured by his country, the United States and Great Britain.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, the Polish authorities pursue a policy of strengthening the American presence, as well as ensuring the country's security through the purchase of modern equipment, assistance to Ukraine, and presence in alliances.

Duda noted that the union with the USA is a fundamental issue for Poland.

"The transatlantic partnership is a way to strengthen security on the eastern flank of Europe. Polish foreign policy has been very active lately. The most important task before us is to ensure the security of Poland and everyone who lives in it," said the Polish leader.

Duda said that only the United States is capable of ensuring the security of Central and Eastern Europe.

"We, the United States and Great Britain, are at the forefront of helping Ukraine. Those who followed this policy were right about the current international situation," the Polish president concluded.