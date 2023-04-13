Zaluzhny met with French general Burkar

Today, the Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burcard, visited Ukraine for the first time. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny held talks with him.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zaluzhny's Telegram channel.

Zaluzhny emphasized that such a visit is a clear signal of support for the Ukrainian army by French colleagues in the war with Russia.

"Had meaningful negotiations with General Byurkar. He familiarized himself with the situation at the front. He focused in detail on Ukraine's needs for artillery shells and other ammunition, air defense and F-16 fighter jets," he wrote.

Zaluzhny noted that he agreed with Burkar to continue cooperation and maintain dialogue in the future.

Zaluzhny added that the Ukrainian military is ready to share its experience with its partners in conducting a full-scale war in exchange for assistance.

"I am grateful to General Bürkar and the people of France for their help. I appreciate the solidarity and support," he added.