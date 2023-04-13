Germany gave Poland permission to transfer MIG-29s from GDR’s stocks to Ukraine

The German government has given permission to Poland to send MIG-29 fighters from the stockpiles of the former GDR to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Der Spiegel.

In 2002, Germany sold 23 MiG-29 fighters to Poland, which the Bundeswehr received from the National People's Army of the GDR.

At the end of March, the security adviser of Polish President Andrzej Duda, Jacek Siewara, stated that the Polish Air Force still has about a dozen such aircraft today. As a rule, contracts for the sale of military equipment from Germany stipulate that the German government must give its consent to the possible transfer of these weapons to third countries.

It will be recalled that Poland requested permission from Germany to transfer MIG-29 to Ukraine.

