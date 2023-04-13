"Wagner" and intelligence of Russian Federation tried to penetrate communities of gamers - head of Microsoft Smith

The Wagner Group and Russian intelligence have attempted to infiltrate gaming platforms such as Discord to conduct an information campaign.

This is written by the website of the World Economic Summit Semaforwith reference to the statement of Microsoft President Brad Smith during his speech, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said a digital threat analysis team recently discovered an attempt by the Wagner group and Russian intelligence to infiltrate gaming platforms such as Discord.

In his opinion, the Russians partly use game communities, in particular Discord, to publish information and distribute it. He said his company was advising governments on the matter.

Smith called for a national strategy to strengthen cyber defenses using artificial intelligence, citing threats from China and Iran.

