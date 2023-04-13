Fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 04/13/2023.

"The large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues for 414 days. The adversary has not yet given up its plans to occupy our territory, despite significant losses. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka. During the day, thanks to the coordinated actions of the units of the defense forces and the resilience of our soldiers, about 20 enemy attacks were repelled.

The Russian Federation continues waging a war of aggression. He ignores international humanitarian law, strikes, and fires not only at the positions of our troops, but also at peaceful settlements. During the day, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out about 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems, there are casualties among the civilian population. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk areas, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Some units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue to be located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. The enemy's military presence is maintained in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. During the day, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Studenok, Iskriskivshchyna, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Starytsa, Hatyshche, and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire in the Kupiansk direction. In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Spirne in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The enemy launched an attack near the settlement of Predtechyne, but was unsuccessful. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Severne and Zalizne of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in the Donetsk region. In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk region during the day. At the same time, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. He shelled the settlements of Shakhtarsk, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. During the day, he shelled the settlements near the battle line. Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia region; Stepanivka and Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In some localities of the Troitsky district of the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers are strengthening the counter-intelligence regime due to fears of leaking information about the location of their units. The number of patrols has increased. Mobile phones are taken from people during the round of houses. A ban on leaving settlements was introduced.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 3 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as a radar station and a radio electronic warfare station ", - it is stated in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.