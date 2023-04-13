Crimea must be liberated to guarantee safety of shipping in Black Sea, - Reznikov

The liberation of Crimea is necessary to guarantee complete safety and freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov seas.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, at the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform in Bucharest, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"To ensure 100 percent security and freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, Crimea must be liberated. And it will be liberated. Crimea will return to the Ukrainian family again, as it was in 1991. Crimea is Ukraine," Reznikov noted.

He also emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov seas, which leads to "food security" for the world and economic security for Ukraine.

"Ukraine will do everything necessary to liberate Crimea," added Reznikov.

As a reminder, the First Black Sea Security Conference is taking place in Bucharest within the framework of the International Crimean Platform.

