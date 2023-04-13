NATO should provide Ukraine with security guarantees in summer, - Moravewiecki

The Alliance should provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees as soon as possible.

This opinion was expressed by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think Ukraine should offer a clear plan for NATO membership, including security guarantees," Moravewiecki said.

According to him, the NATO summit to be held in July in Vilnius is "the best place to do this." "I hope this will happen, but it will not be easy," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Read more: Some EU countries are making same mistake with China as they did with Russia - Morawiecki

He added that Ukraine has proven that it belongs to the free world. "They want to protect our values of freedom, sovereignty, and solidarity. These are European and American values," the Polish Prime Minister summarized.