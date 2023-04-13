Delivery of previously promised weapons and ammunition must be accelerated to ensure Ukraine’s success on battlefield - Kuleba

To ensure Ukraine’s success on the battlefield, three immediate steps need to be taken: speed up the delivery of the promised weapons, ensure long-term supplies, and start training Ukrainian pilots.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Three immediate steps must be taken to ensure Ukraine's success on the battlefield.

1. Accelerate the delivery of previously promised weapons and ammunition;

2. Ensure long-term additional supplies;

3. Start training Ukrainian pilots to fly Western-style combat aircraft," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.