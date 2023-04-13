Ukrainians are defending not only their country, but also Moldova, - Moldovan Foreign Minister Popescu

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu expressed solidarity with Ukraine and thanked Ukrainians for defending their country and also defending Moldova.

He made this statement during the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform in Bucharest, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to informational source Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We in Moldova stand in deep solidarity with Ukraine and are grateful for the confrontation. To the Ukrainian people, to the Ukrainian leaders, to the Ukrainian army for their ability to resist and defend Ukraine, but also defending Moldova," Popescu said.

He emphasized that it is in everyone's interest to see Ukraine's victory.

Popescu also assured that Moldova will do "everything it can to help Ukraine win and liberate its territories."

As a reminder, the First Black Sea Security Conference is taking place in Bucharest as part of the International Crimean Platform.

